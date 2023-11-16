Жаңа дәуір: Формула 1 Гран-приінің басталу уақытындағы қызықты ауысу

In a groundbreaking move for fans of Formula 1, the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to break the tradition of Sunday races. This exciting development comes after 38 long years since the last Saturday Grand Prix held in Kyalami, South Africa back in 1985.

But why the sudden change? The answer lies in the timezone of Las Vegas, Nevada. As an iconic city known for its dazzling nightlife and vibrant entertainment, it only makes sense for the Grand Prix to embrace the energy of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas is located eight hours behind Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the UK and nine hours behind Central European Time (CET). With these significant time differences, holding the race on Sunday would result in a less-than-ideal start time for viewers across various regions.

For instance, if the race were to start at 22:00 on Sunday night, it would be a Monday morning start at 06:00 in the UK and 07:00 in most of Europe. This early start time clashes with the typical morning routine of work and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast of America, the race would begin at 01:00, making it rather inconvenient for many viewers. Additionally, the potential early hours start time in the UK, possibly around 02:00 or 03:00, might deter a significant portion of the audience from tuning in, as they might prefer watching highlights or a re-run at a more convenient time.

By breaking away from the norm and holding the Las Vegas Grand Prix on a Saturday, Formula 1 is setting the stage for an extraordinary primetime event. It follows in the footsteps of the Japanese Grand Prix, sharing a similar schedule to cater to a broader global audience. As the new era dawns upon us, fans are eagerly looking forward to this captivating change in tradition.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар (FAQ)

Q: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix breaking the streak of Sunday races?

A: The decision to hold the Grand Prix on a Saturday is due to the significant time difference between Las Vegas and other regions. It ensures a more favorable primetime start time for viewers across the world.

Q: What was the last Saturday Grand Prix held before the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

A: The last Saturday Grand Prix took place in 1985 at Kyalami, South Africa.

Q: Will the changing race schedule impact the overall excitement of the event?

A: On the contrary, the shift to a Saturday race adds a fresh element of excitement and anticipation for fans. The primetime setting in Las Vegas promises to deliver a thrilling experience for viewers and spectators alike.

Q: How does the new race schedule align with the Japanese Grand Prix?

A: The Las Vegas Grand Prix now shares a similar schedule with the Japanese Grand Prix, both opting for a daytime race to cater to a wider global audience. This strategic move ensures maximum viewership and enhances the overall spectacle of the event.