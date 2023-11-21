Адамдардың қанша пайызында COVID жоқ?

What percentage of people haven’t had COVID?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities worldwide, one question that often arises is: what percentage of people have not been infected by the virus? While it is challenging to determine an exact figure, various studies and surveys provide some insights into the proportion of the population that remains untouched by the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of October 2021, it is estimated that around 15% of the global population has been infected with COVID-19. This means that approximately 85% of people have not contracted the virus. However, it is important to note that these figures can vary significantly between countries and regions due to variations in testing capacity, reporting systems, and containment measures.

FAQ:

Q: How is the percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 calculated?

A: The percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 is calculated by subtracting the percentage of confirmed cases from 100%. For example, if 15% of the population has tested positive for the virus, then 100% – 15% = 85% of people have not had COVID-19.

Q: Why is it challenging to determine the exact percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19?

A: Determining the exact percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 is challenging due to several factors. These include variations in testing capacity and strategies across different regions, underreporting of cases, asymptomatic infections that go undetected, and the dynamic nature of the pandemic.

Q: Does the percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 mean they are immune?

A: No, the percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 does not necessarily mean they are immune to the virus. It simply indicates that they have not been infected up to the point of measurement. Immunity can be acquired through vaccination or previous infection, but the duration and level of protection vary among individuals.

Q: Will the percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 change over time?

A: Yes, the percentage of people who haven’t had COVID-19 will change over time as the virus continues to spread and affect different populations. Factors such as vaccination campaigns, the emergence of new variants, and public health measures can influence the proportion of people who remain uninfected.

In conclusion, while it is challenging to determine an exact figure, it is estimated that around 85% of the global population has not been infected with COVID-19. However, it is crucial to continue following public health guidelines, such as vaccination, mask-wearing, and social distancing, to protect ourselves and others from the virus.