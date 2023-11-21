Walmart-та ​​тегін жеткізу үшін ең аз тапсырыс құны қандай?

Walmart, one of the largest retail corporations in the world, offers a convenient online shopping experience for its customers. With the rise in popularity of online shopping, many people are curious about the minimum order value required to qualify for free delivery at Walmart. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Minimum Order Value for Free Delivery:

Walmart has recently made changes to its delivery policy, aiming to provide more flexibility and convenience to its customers. As of now, the minimum order value required for free delivery at Walmart is $35. This means that if your online purchase exceeds $35, you will not be charged any additional fees for delivery.

This new threshold is a significant improvement for customers who previously had to meet a higher minimum order value to qualify for free delivery. By lowering the requirement to $35, Walmart has made it more accessible for individuals to enjoy the convenience of having their purchases delivered to their doorstep without incurring any extra costs.

1. Can I combine multiple items to reach the $35 minimum order value?

Yes, you can combine multiple items to meet the minimum order value of $35. As long as the total value of your online shopping cart exceeds $35, you will be eligible for free delivery.

2. Does the minimum order value apply to all products?

The minimum order value applies to most products available for online purchase at Walmart. However, there may be some exceptions, such as oversized or heavy items that require special handling or delivery arrangements. In such cases, additional fees may apply.

3. Is the minimum order value the same for all delivery options?

Yes, the minimum order value of $35 applies to all delivery options offered by Walmart, including standard delivery and express delivery. Regardless of the delivery speed you choose, as long as your order meets the minimum requirement, you will not be charged any delivery fees.

In conclusion, Walmart has set the minimum order value for free delivery at $35, allowing customers to enjoy the convenience of online shopping without any additional delivery charges. This change in policy demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to providing a seamless and affordable shopping experience for its online customers. So, next time you shop at Walmart, keep in mind that you can take advantage of free delivery by meeting the $35 minimum order value.