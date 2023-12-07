Тақырып: Автобус ұрлығы Стоун Таун саябағындағы драмалық апатпен аяқталды

Summary: A daring incident unfolded at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive in DeKalb County when a 28-year-old man, Jamaurie Lee, hijacked a MARTA bus. Lee, who had gotten on the bus and threatened the driver, was captured on video taking control of the wheel. The driver, following safety protocol, quickly exited the bus to seek help. Meanwhile, Lee drove off with the bus, heading towards Stone Mountain Park. In a dramatic turn of events, he narrowly avoided a collision with a black car before crashing into the park’s main gate. Nonchalantly, Lee stepped off the bus, donned his jacket, and walked away. MARTA reported that the bus operator acted in accordance with their training, promptly contacting the bus communications center and ensuring the safety of the sole passenger. Lee was later apprehended, and MARTA Police are working to locate the passenger who was dropped off at a nearby Waffle House.

In a shocking turn of events, a brazen bus theft in DeKalb County took a dangerous twist as it culminated in a dramatic crash at Stone Mountain Park. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive, leaving the local community startled by the audacity of the act.

On that fateful evening, Jamaurie Lee, a 28-year-old man, boarded a MARTA bus and proceeded to threaten the bus driver, creating a tense and potentially dangerous situation. Shockingly, Lee was captured on video taking control of the bus, putting the lives of those on board at risk.

Not wasting a moment, the quick-thinking bus driver followed safety protocol and exited the bus to contact the bus communications center for assistance. Meanwhile, Lee took advantage of the driver’s absence and made his escape with the stolen bus, heading towards the renowned Stone Mountain Park.

Amidst the chaotic getaway, Lee narrowly avoided a collision with a black car before crashing into the main gate of the park, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. Undeterred by the crash, Lee calmly got off the bus, seemingly unfazed by the gravity of his actions. He nonchalantly put on his jacket and walked away as if he had just completed an everyday task.

Thankfully, the MARTA bus operator’s quick response ensured the safety of the sole passenger on board. The operator promptly contacted the bus communications center and followed the necessary steps to mitigate the crisis. MARTA authorities praised the driver’s adherence to safety protocols and emphasized that their training played a crucial role in handling the harrowing situation.

Ultimately, local law enforcement was able to apprehend Lee, bringing an end to the spectacle of his audacious bus theft. MARTA Police are now working diligently to locate the passenger who was dropped off at a nearby Waffle House, ensuring their well-being and gathering potential additional evidence against the suspect.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of criminal activity and the importance of remaining vigilant in everyday situations. It highlights the bravery and professionalism of MARTA’s employees who, faced with adversity, prioritize the safety of their passengers and work swiftly to mitigate potential harm.