Жалпы осалдықты бағалау жүйесіндегі жаңа жақсартулар

The latest version of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) has introduced significant changes to address the issues that have been plaguing the system. CVSS is a framework used to assess the severity and impact of vulnerabilities in computer systems.

One of the key updates in CVSS version 4 is the de-emphasis of the base score. In the previous version, optional metrics were available to temper the base score. However, version 4 has introduced additional metrics such as Threat Metrics, Environmental Metrics, and Supplemental Metrics. These new metrics are intended to measure the likelihood of an exploit being used.

Furthermore, CVSS version 4 now allows for multiple scores for a given vulnerability. Instead of relying solely on the initial base score, a new base score is calculated for each downstream program that utilizes the vulnerable library. This approach takes into account the specific context and impact of the vulnerability in different scenarios.

Another notable enhancement is the increased granularity in scoring. The addition of “Attack Requirements” enables the assessment of whether a vulnerability depends on other factors for exploitability. Additionally, the User Interaction metric now includes three states: none, passive, or active.

Industry response to version 4 of CVSS has been cautiously optimistic. While it may not solve every problem, these updates are expected to provide more accurate and nuanced vulnerability assessments. The hope is that there will be fewer vulnerabilities with exaggerated scores and a better understanding of how CVSS is reported.

FAQ

What is CVSS?

CVSS stands for Common Vulnerability Scoring System. It is a framework used to assess the severity and impact of vulnerabilities in computer systems.

What are the enhancements in CVSS version 4?

CVSS version 4 introduces new metrics such as Threat Metrics, Environmental Metrics, and Supplemental Metrics. It also allows for multiple scores for a given vulnerability and provides increased granularity in scoring.

How does CVSS version 4 address the issues with the system?

The new metrics in CVSS version 4 are designed to measure the likelihood of an exploit being used and to provide a more accurate assessment of vulnerabilities. The multiple scores for a given vulnerability take into account the specific context of the vulnerability in different scenarios. The increased granularity in scoring allows for a more nuanced understanding of vulnerabilities.

Дерек көздері:

– [CVSS Website](https://www.first.org/cvss/)

– [CVSS Version 4 Specification](https://www.first.org/cvss/specification-document)