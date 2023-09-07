Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

жаңалықтар

TheScore Bet біріктірілген медиа және бәс тігу тәжірибесін көрсететін күзгі маркетингтік науқанды бастады.

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
TheScore Bet біріктірілген медиа және бәс тігу тәжірибесін көрсететін күзгі маркетингтік науқанды бастады.

TheScore Bet has introduced its Fall marketing campaign in Ontario, coinciding with the start of the NFL season. The campaign focuses on the brand’s unique combination of media and betting, featuring two new commercial spots that highlight the intuitive and streamlined betting experience offered exclusively by theScore and theScore Bet.

The commercials feature characters representing theScore and theScore Bet, showcasing how the brand seamlessly provides relevant betting content and markets to help bettors make informed wagers. By integrating cutting-edge media and betting platforms, theScore Bet ensures that customers have access to comprehensive data and analysis, personalized markets, and the ability to place wagers within one ecosystem.

“This new campaign underscores one of our fundamental product differentiators – a fully synced media and betting experience between theScore media app and theScore Bet sportsbook,” explained Aubrey Levy, SVP of content and marketing at theScore. “We believe that when media and betting are integrated properly, it enhances the user experience. These commercials highlight how our products bring together media and betting in one intelligent ecosystem, setting us apart from other offerings.”

In addition to the television commercials, the marketing campaign includes digital and out-of-home assets. theScore Bet collaborated with Toronto-based marketing agency Diamond on the creative and strategy for the campaign. The commercials were directed by The Director Brothers, known for their expertise in comedy.

Jordan Cohen, creative director at Diamond, emphasized the effectiveness of theScore Bet’s integrated approach to betting. “With theScore Bet and theScore’s comprehensive sports data and analysis, making informed bets becomes a seamless experience. As a key differentiator in the category, it was important to convey that message clearly through this campaign.”

Дерек көздері:

– Original article by theScore Bet (no URL provided)

– theScore Bet marketing team

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

жаңалықтар

Бетті дайындаудың болашағы: еденді тегістеу машинасының жаһандық технологиясындағы жетістіктер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023
жаңалықтар

Нанокатализаторлардың жаһандық технологиялық индустрияға әсері: жан-жақты есеп

Қыркүйек 11, 2023
жаңалықтар

Физиканың шектеулері: болжауға болмайтынды болжау

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

жаңалықтар

Бетті дайындаудың болашағы: еденді тегістеу машинасының жаһандық технологиясындағы жетістіктер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 0 Пікірлер
технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер