Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

жаңалықтар

Жеке контактілер үшін iPhone дірілдерін реттеңіз

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
Жеке контактілер үшін iPhone дірілдерін реттеңіз

If you prefer to keep your iPhone on silent or vibrate mode but still want to be able to differentiate incoming texts or calls from different contacts, you can customize their vibration pattern. By modifying the vibration pattern, you can screen incoming alerts without having to rely on ringtone sounds.

To customize the vibration pattern for a specific contact, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Contacts app on your iPhone or tap the phone icon on the bottom edge of your main screen and go to the Contacts tab.
  2. Tap on the name of the contact you want to modify and select Edit.
  3. Choose either Ringtone or Text Tone.
  4. Діріл түймесін түртіңіз.
  5. On this screen, you can choose from a list of standard vibrations, or you can create a custom one.

If you choose to create a custom vibration pattern, follow these additional steps:

  1. Use your finger to tap on the iPhone screen in your desired succession to create a pattern.
  2. Tap Stop when you’re finished with the pattern.
  3. Tap Play to test your design.
  4. If you want to redo your work, select Record.
  5. Once you’re satisfied with your custom vibration, tap Save.
  6. Name your newly created vibration pattern and tap Save again. This will add the custom vibration to your list of options.
  7. To delete a saved custom vibration, swipe left on the entry and tap Delete.

Just like newly downloaded ringtones, any custom vibration pattern that you create and save can be used wherever the vibration feature is applicable.

Customizing vibration patterns for individual contacts can be a useful way to screen incoming alerts without being disturbed by loud ringtones. It allows you to recognize who is trying to reach you based on the vibration pattern you have assigned to them.

Дерек көздері:

  • Article title: “How to Set Custom iPhone Vibrations for Contacts”
  • Дереккөз: Lifewire

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

жаңалықтар

Wordle шолуы: Wordle 819 басқатырғышын талдау

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңалықтар

Ежелгі бактериялар 407 миллион жыл бұрын жерді алғаш рет колониялаған

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
жаңалықтар

Sonos Beam (2-ген) және Samsung HW-S60B дыбыс жолақтарын салыстыру

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Неандертальдардан мұраланған гендер ауыр Ковид-19 қаупін арттырады, зерттеу нәтижелері

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Жойылғандарды қорғау: неандертальдықтардың қадір-қасиеті

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ежелгі бастаулар: өткен тарихымыздың құпиясын ашу

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тамил Наду нөлдік сынақ оң көрсеткіші бар бір жаңа COVID-19 жағдайын хабарлайды

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер