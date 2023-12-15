Орбитаға Starlink спутниктерін орналастыру үшін SpaceX-тің алдағы ұшырылуы

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in its latest mission to deploy 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch, scheduled for 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, marks an important milestone for SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

While the company has successfully launched multiple Starlink missions in the past, this particular launch will feature the first six Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities. This new feature is specifically designed to enable mobile network operators to provide global access to essential communication services such as texting, calling, and browsing.

Furthermore, this mission will also see the debut flight of the rocket’s first stage booster. SpaceX plans to land the booster on its Of Course I Still Love You droneship after separation from the rest of the rocket. The successful recovery and reuse of boosters are crucial to SpaceX’s efforts to reduce the cost of space missions and make space exploration more accessible.

To provide enthusiasts and space enthusiasts with a front-row seat to the action, SpaceX will be hosting a live webcast of the launch. The webcast is scheduled to begin approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff and can be accessed via the company’s official website.

In the event that unfavorable weather conditions or technical challenges prevent the launch from occurring on Thursday night, SpaceX has a backup launch opportunity scheduled for 9:19 p.m. on Friday.

As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and communication technology, this upcoming mission represents another step towards the company’s goal of providing reliable and affordable global internet coverage.