Ядролық сағаттардың әлеуетін ашу: уақытты дәл есептеудің жаңа дәуірі

For decades, scientists have relied on atomic clocks as the gold standard for timekeeping. These clocks, based on the quantum transition of electrons within atoms, have been incredibly precise, accurate to about one second in 300 million years. However, researchers have long known that even greater precision was possible with a different type of clock – the nuclear clock.

Now, a team of scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, Texas A&M University, and several European institutions has taken a significant step towards realizing the potential of nuclear clocks. In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, the team used X-ray beams to excite a long-lived nuclear state in scandium-45, an element commonly used in aerospace components and sports equipment.

Nuclear clocks differ from atomic clocks in their fundamental mechanism. While atomic clocks rely on electron transitions, nuclear clocks harness the natural oscillation of the nucleus at the center of an atom. This makes nuclear clocks much more immune to disturbances such as temperature changes or electromagnetic fields, ensuring even higher precision and stability.

The success of this experiment represents a major milestone in the development of nuclear clocks. Previously, existing X-ray sources were unable to provide the necessary kick to start nucleus oscillations and detect them effectively. However, the recent advancements in X-ray free electron laser (XFEL) sources, such as the European XFEL facility in Hamburg, Germany, have made it possible to turn theory into reality.

By carefully tuning the X-ray energy, the researchers were able to detect the nuclear resonance within scandium-45 accurately. The detection of approximately 93 nuclear decay events confirmed the presence of the resonance and allowed for the precise determination of its energy, 250 times more accurate than previously known.

The implications of this breakthrough are significant. It paves the way for highly sensitive probes of natural properties like gravity and enables fundamental physics tests that rely on precise measurements of time or frequency. The development of nuclear clocks may revolutionize our understanding of the universe and open up new avenues for scientific exploration.

While this achievement marks a crucial initial step, there is still much more work to be done. Further studies on the resonance and the development of even more advanced X-ray sources are necessary to fully unlock the potential of nuclear clocks. Nonetheless, the future of precision timekeeping looks brighter than ever before.

