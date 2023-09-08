Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

жаңалықтар

Oppo Үндістанда жаңа Oppo A38 смартфонын шығарды

ByГабриэль Бота

Қыркүйек 8, 2023
Oppo Үндістанда жаңа Oppo A38 смартфонын шығарды

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

Дереккөз: [Дереккөздің аты]

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

жаңалықтар

Ғаламдық LAN/WAN сынақ жабдығындағы соңғы жетістіктерді зерттеу

Қыркүйек 11, 2023
жаңалықтар

Android және iOS жүйелерінде WhatsApp үшін прокси-серверді пайдаланудың маңыздылығы

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
жаңалықтар

Micro LED: смартфондар мен планшеттерді көрсету технологиясындағы келесі үлкен нәрсе

Қыркүйек 11, 2023

Сағындым

технология

Nokia G42 5G смартфоны: бюджетке тиімді және тұрақты нұсқа

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Honor V Purse концепциясының іске қосылу күнін растады

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Кіріс кешігуін азайту үшін Counter-Strike 2 параметрлерін оңтайландыру

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
технология

IBM бағдарламалық құралы жаһандық қызметкерлердің кеңсеге аптасына кемінде үш күн оралуын талап етеді

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер