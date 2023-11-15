Evrod Cassimy’s New Christmas Single Supports Chicago Housing Authority Residents

NBC Chicago reporter and weekend anchor, Evrod Cassimy, is spreading holiday cheer this Black Friday with the release of his new Christmas single, “Please Come Home for Christmas.” This heartfelt R&B ballad expresses the yearning to be close to loved ones during the festive season and serves as a reminder of the importance of family.

What sets Cassimy’s Christmas single apart is that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support the residents of the Chicago Housing Authority. By purchasing or pre-saving the single, you not only get to enjoy a beautiful song but also contribute to a worthy cause.

Evrod Cassimy’s musical talent goes hand in hand with his career as a renowned journalist. In addition to his success in reporting, Cassimy has released three studio albums and has even had the opportunity to perform alongside icons like Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men.

You can pre-order or pre-save “Please Come Home for Christmas” in anticipation of its Black Friday release. By doing so, you demonstrate your support for the Chicago Housing Authority residents and their well-being during the holiday season.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I pre-order or pre-save the single?

A: You can pre-order or pre-save “Please Come Home for Christmas” by visiting [URL/domain] before its Black Friday release.

Q: Is Evrod Cassimy a professional musician?

A: Evrod Cassimy is not only a talented journalist but also an accomplished musician with three studio albums to his name.

Q: How are the proceeds from the single benefiting the Chicago Housing Authority residents?

A: 100% of the proceeds from the single “Please Come Home for Christmas” will be donated to support the residents of the Chicago Housing Authority, helping to enhance their holiday season and overall well-being.