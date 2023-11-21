Windows динамикалық жаңартуларын түсіну: ОЖ орнату және қалпына келтіруді жақсарту

Microsoft recently rolled out the Patch Tuesday updates for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 in November. While this news may not come as a surprise, there’s more to it than just regular updates. The tech giant also introduced a new dynamic update to enhance the Setup files of Windows 11 23H2, which also applies to version 22H2. This update aims to improve the core system files level, ensuring a seamless experience.

Moreover, users will be pleased to know that a dynamic update for Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) has also been released. Specifically, this update targets Windows 11 version 21H2. Although version 21H2 no longer receives Patch Tuesdays due to the end of its support, Microsoft will continue to provide dynamic updates for WinRE. This is crucial in case of any feature update failures, as the improved WinRE helps in the recovery process.

So, what exactly are dynamic updates? According to Microsoft’s explanation in a Tech community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, these updates consist of various components and serve multiple purposes during the installation and recovery processes.

Dynamic updates include:

1. Setup Updates: These updates focus on fixes to Setup binaries and files utilized during feature updates.

2. Safe OS Updates: Updates to the “safe OS” component, which is responsible for updating the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

3. Servicing Stack Updates: Necessary fixes to address any servicing stack issues, ensuring a smooth feature update process.

4. Latest Cumulative Update: Installation of the most recent cumulative quality update.

5. Driver Updates: Up-to-date drivers from manufacturers that have been specifically targeted for Dynamic Update.

In addition to the above updates, Dynamic Update also preserves Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content. This ensures that users have all necessary components available after the update is complete.

You can find the latest update, KB5033288, on the Microsoft Update Catalog website. However, rest assured that the update should be installed automatically, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

In summary, Microsoft’s recent dynamic updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 not only enhance the overall setup process but also provide a safety net for recovery in case of any feature update failure. These updates address various critical components, ensuring a smooth and reliable operating system experience.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар (FAQ)

Q: What are dynamic updates in Windows?

A: Dynamic updates are a set of updates that improve the OS setup process and recovery in case of any feature update failures. These updates include fixes to Setup files, updates to the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), servicing stack fixes, installation of the latest cumulative quality update, and up-to-date drivers.

Q: Do I need to manually install the latest dynamic update?

A: No, the dynamic update should be installed automatically. However, if you want to manually install it, you can find the latest update, such as KB5033288, on the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Q: What happens to language packs and features during the update process?

A: Language packs (LPs) and Features on Demand (FODs) content is preserved during the update. This ensures that users have these essential components available after the update is complete.

Q: Can I receive dynamic updates for an unsupported Windows version?

A: While unsupported versions may no longer receive Patch Tuesdays or regular updates, Microsoft may still provide dynamic updates for critical components like the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to ensure recovery capabilities.