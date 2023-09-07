Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

жаңалықтар

Жапония рентгендік телескоп пен Айға қондыратын зымыран ұшырды

ByГабриэль Бота

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
Жапония рентгендік телескоп пен Айға қондыратын зымыран ұшырды

Japan successfully launched a rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The launch was broadcast via live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite was placed into orbit around Earth approximately thirteen minutes after the launch. XRISM will measure the speed and composition of celestial objects, aiding in the study of how these objects were formed and contributing to our understanding of the origins of the universe.

JAXA and NASA will work together to study the strength of light at different wavelengths, the temperature of celestial bodies, as well as their shapes and brightness. The mission aims to provide valuable insight into the properties of hot plasma, which can be utilized in various applications such as wound healing, computer chip manufacturing, and environmental cleaning.

Accompanying the X-ray telescope is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander. SLIM successfully separated from the rocket and is expected to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

JAXA is developing “pinpoint landing technology” to improve the accuracy of lunar landings and future probes. The Smart Lander is designed to land within approximately 100 meters of its intended target, allowing for safer landings and more precise exploration.

This launch comes at a time when countries around the world are once again focusing on lunar exploration. So far, only the United States, Russia, China, and India have successfully landed on the moon. Last month, India’s spacecraft successfully landed near the moon’s south pole, while a Russian attempt to return to the moon failed. Earlier this year, a Japanese private company crashed a lander during an attempted moon landing.

Source: The Associated Press via AP News

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

жаңалықтар

Lava 2 Гц дисплейі және Unisoc процессоры бар Blaze 90 Pro смартфонын ұсынады

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
жаңалықтар

Андромеда шоқжұлдызы: Қысқы бақылаушының қуанышы

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
жаңалықтар

5G-ден мобильді спутникке: 2020 жылы жаһандық телекоммуникацияны қайта анықтайтын технологиялар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023

Сағындым

технология

Google Chrome жұмыс үстелі үшін жаңартылған дизайн және жақсартылған қауіпсіздік мүмкіндіктері туралы хабарлайды

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
жаңалықтар

Lava 2 Гц дисплейі және Unisoc процессоры бар Blaze 90 Pro смартфонын ұсынады

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Сандық тұрмыстық зорлық-зомбылық: технология бақылау және зиян келтіру үшін қалай пайдаланылады

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield ойыншылары жауды AI-ны жеңу үшін жеңілмейтін кеме дизайнын ашады

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер