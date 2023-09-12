iPhone 15 желісін таныстыру: білуіңіз керек барлық нәрсе

At Apple’s recent “Wonderlust” event, the tech giant unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 15 line. The lineup consists of four new models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, each featuring aesthetic changes and technological updates. Alongside these changes, significant updates have been made to the device’s charging cord. Preorders for all four models will begin on September 15, with online and in-store availability starting on September 22.

The iPhone 15 will be priced at $799, while the 15 Plus will start at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro will have a starting price of $999, and the Pro Max will start at $1,199.

In terms of colors, the standard models will be available in pink, black, white, blue, and yellow. They will feature aluminum sides and a glass back, similar to the iPhone 14 models. The iPhone Pro models will come in dark gray, black, dark blue, and light gray, and will feature titanium sides.

The iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the 15 Plus will boast a 6.7-inch display. Both models will come equipped with an improved camera system, allowing for greater optical zoom and a wide depth of field. The standard model will switch to a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, providing higher resolution images compared to its predecessor.

A notable design change is the introduction of Dynamic Island, a redesigned notch at the top of the screen that takes up less visual space. This feature was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models and serves as a tool to track ongoing activity.

The iPhone 15 base models will be powered by the A16 chip, which is also used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, these models will include a new “U2” ultrawide-band semiconductor, enhancing the location-tracking feature in the Find My app.

Apple has also introduced roadside assistance as a new feature, available for iPhone 15 users. This feature allows drivers to trigger assistance via text, even in areas without cell service, and share their location via satellite. The feature will be launched in partnership with AAA and will be accessible for a period of two years.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Pro models, these devices will feature titanium sides instead of stainless steel, resulting in a lighter phone with reduced sharpness at the edges. The A17 chip included in these models promises an improved mobile gaming experience, and the Pro models will introduce a standby mode with accessible widgets. Notably, the ring/mute switch will be replaced with a programmable “Action Button.”

The iPhone 15 Pro models will retain three cameras, with the main camera sensor upgraded to 48 megapixels. The telephoto and ultrawide lenses will also receive enhancements, with increased megapixels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro Max variant will offer an improved telephoto system with enhanced hardware zoom capabilities, allowing for greater zoom capabilities.

Lastly, in compliance with European Union common charger laws, all of the new iPhones will transition from Lightning to USB-C charging.

In conclusion, the iPhone 15 lineup brings a range of improvements and new features to Apple’s flagship device. From enhanced camera capabilities to upgraded processors and design changes, these new models offer exciting developments for Apple enthusiasts. Preorders will soon begin, and consumers can look forward to experiencing the latest innovations in the iPhone 15 series.

