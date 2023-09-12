Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

жаңалықтар

Нишимура кометасының ашылуы: сирек кездесетін аспан оқиғасы

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
A newly discovered green comet named Nishimura is currently passing by Earth, making it visible for the first time in over four centuries. Discovered by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11, the comet was named after him. Nishimura captured images of the comet using a Canon digital camera and telephoto lens, allowing astronomers to study this fascinating celestial body.

Comets are remnants of the debris left over from the formation of our solar system. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and remain frozen, making them impossible to observe. However, occasionally, a comet will move closer to the sun. As the heat from the sun evaporates the icy material, the dirt and dust within the comet become free, creating the comet’s tail, which can be seen from Earth.

Nishimura’s discovery is particularly noteworthy in the age of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura face increased difficulty in making new discoveries due to the efficiency of automated systems. However, Nishimura’s persistence and dedication paid off as he discovered the comet before any automated systems in space detected it.

If you are interested in viewing Comet Nishimura, it is currently only visible from the northern hemisphere. To catch a glimpse, wake up before sunrise and look towards the eastern horizon. The best time to see the comet is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. After September 17, it will be closest to the sun, and then it will be visible from the southern hemisphere. Locate the constellation Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Comet Nishimura offers a rare opportunity for sky-gazers to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. Take advantage of this unique experience to observe the beauty and mystery of our universe.

