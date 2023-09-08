Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

Зерттеу нәтижесінде шөптердің көміртекті алуда маңызды рөл атқаратынын анықтады

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 8, 2023
A recent study conducted by Young Zhou and his team from the Quinney College of Natural Resources and the Ecology Center has shed light on the important role that grasses play in carbon capture. Traditionally, efforts to mitigate global warming have focused on planting trees to capture and store carbon dioxide. However, this study reveals that grasses also contribute significantly to carbon storage.

Published in Nature Geoscience, the study focused on tropical savannas, an ecosystem where trees and grasses share space. The researchers discovered that grasses accounted for over half of the soil carbon content in these savannas, including soil directly beneath trees. This finding challenges the conventional belief that afforestation primarily boosts carbon storage in trees.

While forests primarily store carbon in their trunks and leaves, grassy ecosystems store a significant portion of carbon in the soil. Grasses have extensive root systems and contribute to carbon storage through decomposing organic waste. This is especially valuable considering the uncertain future characterized by global warming and an increased risk of drought and wildfires.

The study aimed to understand the role of grasses in carbon storage because previous research had primarily focused on trees. The researchers conducted a thorough investigation, examining the impact of increased tree cover on soil carbon storage in savanna ecosystems. The results showed that the increase in soil carbon storage resulting from tree cover expansion was minimal.

The study also revealed variations in soil carbon storage response to increased tree cover, with factors such as rainfall, soil type, and the contribution of carbon storage from grasses playing a significant role. This highlights the complexity of increasing tree cover and its impact on carbon dynamics in savanna soils.

These findings emphasize the importance of preserving and protecting savanna ecosystems and recognizing their unique contributions to the global carbon cycle. The study calls for a more comprehensive understanding of how different elements of ecosystems, such as grasses and trees, contribute to carbon storage to develop effective strategies in the fight against global warming.

Дерек көздері:
– Journal Reference: William J. Bond, Madelon F. Case, et al. Soil carbon in tropical savannas is mostly derived from grasses. Nature Geoscience. DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01232-0

