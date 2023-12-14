Buffalo аудиті Эри бассейніндегі Маринадағы ықтимал жалдау төлемдері мәселесін анықтайды

A recent audit conducted by the Buffalo Comptroller’s office has raised significant questions regarding the rent payments made by Smith Boys, the current operator of the Erie Basin Marina. While the audit claims that Smith Boys has not fulfilled rent payments for nine seasons, city officials have suggested that there may be more to the story.

According to the audit, Smith Boys has only paid a minimal rent of $1 as agreed upon, and has not made any additional payments of 20 percent on net profits exceeding $80,000. The audit estimates that the organization generates approximately $900,000 in revenue per season.

However, a city spokesperson has pointed out that the audit fails to account for Smith Boys’ expenses and clarifies that the $80,000 threshold was met in only two out of the nine years examined. Furthermore, the audit states that the city’s Department of Public Works did not provide the necessary records to verify whether the correct rent payments were received.

Councilman Mitch Nowakowski has expressed his desire to gather more information on the situation and work towards recouping any outstanding payments. He emphasizes the importance of the comptroller’s role in ensuring both the city and Smith Boys fulfill their respective obligations. Additionally, Nowakowski acknowledges past complaints from slip holders at the marina regarding Smith Boys.

News 4 attempted to reach out to Smith Boys for comment but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Overall, the audit’s findings present a potential issue with rent payments at the Erie Basin Marina. City officials and council members are determined to address this matter and ensure transparency and accountability in the operation of the marina.