Google’s AlphaCode 2 Achieves Impressive Results in Programming Contests

A new code-generating model developed by Google, known as AlphaCode 2, has made its public debut and has reportedly performed exceptionally well in programming contests. The model, powered by Google’s Gemini Pro system, scored above the 99.5 percentile of participants in online programming competitions. This achievement demonstrates the improved problem-solving skills of the model, which was fine-tuned using a dataset containing 15,000 problems from CodeForces and 30 million code samples written by humans.

When tested against 77 problems across 12 CodeForces contests, AlphaCode 2 managed to solve 43 percent of them, surpassing the previous AlphaCode system’s performance of 25 percent. The researchers estimate that, on average, AlphaCode 2 sits at the 85th percentile in competition rankings. However, it’s important to note that the competition conditions for the machine and human participants were different. AlphaCode 2 has the advantage of being able to submit up to ten different solutions for each problem, increasing its chances of scoring points.

AlphaCode 2 operates differently from biological programmers, as it generates around a million code samples for a given problem. These samples are then filtered down to remove irrelevant or incorrect solutions. A clustering algorithm is used to group the remaining programs, and the top-ranked solution from each group is submitted.

Although AlphaCode 2’s results are impressive, there is still work to be done before systems can match the performance of the best human coders. The model relies heavily on trial and error and is computationally intensive, making it costly to operate at scale. Nonetheless, AlphaCode 2 represents a significant improvement over its predecessor and is more than 10,000 times more sample efficient.

Looking ahead, Google DeepMind aims to develop an even more powerful code-writing model using Gemini Ultra. The team hopes to make these capabilities available to developers, envisioning a future where highly-capable AI models serve as collaborative tools for programmers, assisting with problem-solving and implementation.