EggBred Brings Unique Breakfast Sandwiches to Long Beach

EggBred, a beloved breakfast sandwich spot known for its signature milk bread and attention to quality, is set to open its first franchise location in Long Beach in early 2022. The new store, located at the Shoreline Gateway tower in Downtown, will offer the same menu as the flagship location in La Habra.

The success of EggBred can be attributed to its commitment to detail and delicious ingredients. For instance, the eatery creates its own breakfast sausage in-house using a special blend of pork shoulder, back fat, garlic, and Italian herbs. The potatoes are beer-battered to add an extra kick of flavor.

Not only does EggBred excel in crafting breakfast sandwiches, but it also offers a variety of lunch options. One standout is the “Nashville Hottie,” a hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast with a smoked paprika spread, cider vinegar slaw, county fair dill pickles, all nestled in a toasted milk bun. The “Ribeye Steak & Egg” features tender ribeye, an over-medium egg, lemon-dressed arugula, caramelized onions, and a roasted pepper chimichurri.

In addition to sandwiches, EggBred has recently added seven breakfast burritos to its menu. The “Chili Con Carne Burrito” combines ribeye asada, house-made chorizo chili, beer-battered potatoes, and more.

For those looking for alternatives to sandwiches, EggBred serves locally baked English muffins that are the size of burger buns, perfect for customizable eggs Benedict. Other options include avocado toast and a mouthwatering breakfast poutine with crispy potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, country sausage gravy, and more.

Although EggBred opened its doors during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, its unique concept and scrumptious offerings gained rapid popularity on social media. The brand’s Instagram videos of overstuffed sandwiches and gooey egg yolks quickly garnered thousands of views.

EggBred plans to open 10 more franchise locations in the next few years, catering to breakfast lovers across the country. The Long Beach location, opening in late January or early February, aims to provide the community with chef-driven, flavorful, and takeout-friendly breakfast options.

Follow EggBred on Instagram for updates on the upcoming Long Beach store. The Shoreline Gateway tower, located at 777 E. Ocean Boulevard, promises to be the perfect home for EggBred’s innovative and delicious breakfast creations.