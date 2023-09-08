Vivo iQOO 12 және iQOO 12 Pro: не күтуге болады

Tech enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in the coming months as several big launch events are expected. One such event is speculated to be the launch of the Vivo iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro smartphones. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, rumors and leaks have shed some light on the expected specifications of these smartphones.

According to earlier rumors, the iQOO 12 series is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering fast wired and wireless charging. However, recent reports by Gizmo China reveal additional specifications leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station. One exciting feature mentioned in the leak is the 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution.

The leak also hints at the presence of the OmniVision OV64B periscope zoom camera. While it is uncertain whether this camera sensor will be available on both iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, it would be a great addition to the premium smartphone.

In terms of design, there are chances that the iQOO 12 series will feature a metal build. It is also expected to support 200W fast charging and come with other features such as an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C 3.x port. Reports from Digital Chat Station in the past lend some credibility to these speculations.

For those looking for high-performance devices, the leak suggests that the topmost configuration of the iQOO 12 Pro could include 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, the iQOO 12 Pro series might run on Origin OS 4.0 based on Android 14.

It is important to note that, despite the credibility of the source, these are still speculations and should not be taken as official information. Vivo has yet to release official reports about the launch date and specifications of these smartphones. It will certainly be exciting to see what Vivo has in store for its new lineup.

