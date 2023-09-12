Қала өмірі

TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS смартфоны 297 долларға сатылуда

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
The TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $297, down from its original price of $350. This marks the second-ever price cut since the smartwatch launched earlier this year. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers at least two full days of battery life per charge and features a rotating crown along with a 48mm OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it includes various health monitoring technologies such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Discounted to $75

The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available for $75, down from its usual price of $90. This is the lowest price we have seen since January. The MA1 adapter allows you to upgrade your car’s existing entertainment unit with wireless Android Auto support. Instead of having to physically connect your smartphone to the car, you can pair it wirelessly for a more seamless experience. The adapter plugs into your car via USB-A, adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds on Sale for $80

The Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds are currently on sale for $80, a discount from their regular price of $100. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, providing a more immersive audio experience. With a battery life of up to 38 hours and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come with 12mm drivers for powerful sound and onboard Tile tracking for added convenience.

In addition to these deals, 9to5Google offers information on the best trade-in deals for Android smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your device or recycle your used devices for cash, be sure to check out their recommendations.

Sources: TicWatch, Motorola, Skullcandy

