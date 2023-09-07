Қала өмірі

Starfield ойыншылары Skyrim-ге ұқсас шексіз ақшаны пайдаланады

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
In just a week since its release, players of Starfield have already stumbled upon an infinite money exploit that bears a striking resemblance to the one found in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. PC Gamer reports that YouTuber vNivara has uploaded a video demonstrating how players can access an unlimited amount of credits by breaking into secret vendor stashes, looting their items, and then selling them.

This exploit works similarly to the infamous Skyrim money exploit, but it involves falling through the map instead of finding a hidden stash under rocks. Players will need to prepare by obtaining the Power Boostpack mod and reaching Rank 2 in the Boost Pack Training Skill beforehand.

vNivara provides a step-by-step guide on how to access these vendor chests located beneath New Atlantis using parkour moves and jumps. This ultimately leads to a fall through the map, allowing players to steal everything from the chests before returning to the surface. To reset the vendors and repeat the process, players can go to another planet, rest for a while, and then return.

This is possibly one of several exploits that players will discover, granting them access to items and advantages that they wouldn’t normally have. Another exploit allows players to obtain a powerful spacesuit early on in the game. IGN’s Starfield Guide provides more information on these exploits and cheats.

Starfield has experienced a successful launch, even topping sales charts prior to its official release. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that over one million people were playing the game concurrently. The game has also generated attention for peculiar occurrences, such as Bethesda removing all labradors from the game, players attempting to recreate Starfield on PlayStation, and the unexpected display of realistic physics involving potatoes.

In our review, IGN gave Starfield a score of 7/10, praising its expansive quests and decent combat mechanics. Despite facing various challenges, the game’s compelling content seems to be drawing players in.

