Sefton Careline тұтынушыларды қорғауды жақсарту үшін бағдарламалық құрал ретінде қызмет көрсету платформасына ауысады

Sefton Careline, the at-home technology care service provided by Sefton Council, is making the transition to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in order to protect its customers during the UK’s transition from analogue to internet protocol (IP) communication network. The company has chosen Tunstall Healthcare’s PNC IP SaaS as its new platform, ensuring that Sefton Careline operates on the most up-to-date technology and is prepared for the shift to digital.

By moving to a SaaS model, Sefton Careline can avoid the time and costs associated with sourcing, maintaining, and managing hardware infrastructure. The new technology also allows operators to work from home, making the service more agile and efficient. Workflow guidance has been implemented to provide quicker response times, resulting in an improved user experience for residents.

Sefton Careline offers care packages to local residents who have been discharged from the hospital, providing monitoring and response services. Wearable pendants are available for residents to summon help, along with sensors installed in their homes. This technology ensures that residents can remain independent at home.

Jo Alty, Sefton Careline manager, expressed her satisfaction with the transition, stating that it has made the service more flexible and user-friendly for both the team and the residents. Working closely with Tunstall Healthcare has allowed for a smooth transition, benefiting all those involved with the Careline service.

Carissa Turner, delivery manager at Tunstall Healthcare, emphasized the importance of moving to a SaaS model in preparation for the digital transition. The PNC IP SaaS platform was launched in April of this year, ahead of the phased digital transition in the UK, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Overall, the transition to a SaaS platform will greatly benefit Sefton Careline and its customers, ensuring that the service remains reliable and up-to-date during the UK’s move to a digital communication network.

