Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 пайдаланушылары бау мәселелері туралы хабарлайды

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 8, 2023
Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been encountering problems with the new strap design, which utilizes a button instead of a pin for removal. While the new design was intended to provide a more convenient method for attaching the strap, it has resulted in unintended consequences.

Some users have found that accidental button presses can cause the strap to come loose. This typically occurs when there is pressure on the wrist that inadvertently activates the button located on the inner side of the strap. This issue has been brought up by several Galaxy Watch 6 owners on platforms like Reddit.

However, it is worth noting that not all users are experiencing this problem. Some have reported no issues with the new strap design. For those who are encountering difficulties, some have suggested avoiding wearing the watch just above the wrist bone to minimize the risk of inadvertently pressing the button.

One potential solution to this problem is to switch back to the older straps that use the pin mechanism, which are still compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6. Additionally, the new button-based straps can also be used with previous models like the Galaxy Watch 5, offering a potential workaround for those facing issues.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Overview of Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has brought back a beloved feature, the physical rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation. Both models feature Super AMOLED Always On displays, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

Дерек көздері:

– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 User Reports on Strap Issues
– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Features and Specifications

