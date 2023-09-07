Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Nintendo Switch 2 қауесеттері: Жабық есіктердің артында көрсетілген келесі ұрпақ консолі

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
Nintendo Switch 2 қауесеттері: Жабық есіктердің артында көрсетілген келесі ұрпақ консолі

Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

Дерек көздері:

– Eurogamer

– VGC

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сағындым

технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
технология

Instagram арнадағы жазбаларды жақын достарыңызбен бөлісуге арналған жаңа мүмкіндікті сынап жатыр

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер