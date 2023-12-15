2024 жылы күтілетін жаңа зымыран ұшыру

The aerospace industry is set to witness several inaugural flights of new rockets in 2024, addressing the shortage of launch vehicles caused by the increasing number of satellite constellations. These upcoming launches highlight the ambitions of various space agencies and companies to advance space exploration and technology. Here are some of the noteworthy missions to look forward to:

1. Ariane 6: After years of delays due to the pandemic and other challenges, the Ariane 6 rocket, developed by Europe as a response to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, is finally ready for its first voyage. With new production methods, Ariane 6 aims to be more cost-effective than its predecessor, capable of carrying payloads to both geostationary orbit and low Earth orbit.

2. Vega C: The Vega C rocket, manufactured by Italian space company Avio, is expected to launch again in the fourth quarter of 2024. This comes after it was banned from flying since December 2022 due to a failed commercial flight. The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to utilize Vega C for launching European scientific and GPS satellites.

3. Vulcan Centaur: United Launch Alliance (ULA) will introduce the Vulcan Centaur rocket as a replacement for its previous launch vehicles. With the ability to carry significant payloads to low Earth orbit, Vulcan Centaur aims to offer a more cost-effective solution. The first launch is scheduled for early January, with subsequent missions including a private lunar lander and Sierra Space’s “Dream Chaser” spacecraft.

4. Starship: SpaceX will continue to test its Starship mega-rocket in 2024, despite initial setbacks. Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, with its development closely monitored by NASA as it has been contracted for lunar lander missions. SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, anticipates more successful flights in the near future.

5. New Glenn: Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is set to debut in 2024, aiming to carry payloads of 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit. While not as powerful as SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, New Glenn will play a crucial role in NASA’s Artemis 5 lunar mission and also launch the NASA probe EscaPADE for the study of Mars’ magnetosphere.

These upcoming launches mark significant milestones in space exploration and demonstrate the continuous efforts to innovate and advance the capabilities of rockets. As more countries and companies invest in space technology, the possibilities for future missions and discoveries expand.