NASA Канада ұлттық саябағында революциялық робот жыланды сынады

Scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently conducted a groundbreaking experiment in Canada’s Jasper National Park. The purpose of the experiment was to test the capabilities of an innovative robotic snake called EELS (Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor) in extreme environments.

Unlike conventional robotic devices, EELS is a 4.4-meter long, 200 lb. mechanical snake with a diameter of 10 centimeters. The snake-like design allows it to maneuver through challenging terrain with ease, making it ideal for exploration purposes.

During the field testing in September, JPL scientists specifically chose the Athabasca Glacier as the location for their experiment. As glaciers are known to be extreme environments with unpredictable conditions, this was an ideal scenario to test EELS’ functionality and resilience.

The EELS robot successfully demonstrated its ability to navigate the treacherous terrain of the glacier. Equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, it collected valuable data about the glacier’s geological and biological features. The snake-like robot moved gracefully, mimicking the movements of a real snake, enabling it to traverse crevasses and narrow pathways effortlessly.

The aim of the experiment was to assess EELS’ potential for future missions that require exploration in challenging environments. Its adaptability and versatility make it an attractive option for scientific research, such as studying remote and inaccessible areas on Earth, or even investigating other planets.

This successful testing of the EELS robot in Jasper National Park marks a significant milestone in robotic exploration technology. With its unique design and advanced capabilities, EELS has the potential to revolutionize how we explore and understand extreme environments both on our own planet and beyond.