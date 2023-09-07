Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

Мортал Комбат 1 Жан-Клод Ван Дамм Джонни Кейдж мұқабасын көрсетеді

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a long-awaited collaboration to fruition. After over 30 years, the popular action star Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally make his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ed Boon, the creator of the game, on Hot Ones, fans now have their first glimpse of what the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin will look like.

The idea of having Van Damme in Mortal Kombat dates back to the inception of the game in the early ’90s. The original intention was to create a game titled “Van Damme the Arcade Game,” with aspirations of prominently featuring the actor’s name. However, due to various circumstances, the collaboration never materialized.

In the interview, Boon reveals that they had reached out to Van Damme’s team during the development of the first Mortal Kombat. However, whether he declined or the message never reached him remains unclear. Nonetheless, this time around, luck was on their side, and they successfully secured Van Damme’s involvement in the game.

The inclusion of Van Damme as Johnny Cage brings the collaboration full circle, as the developers had initially envisioned a game centered around the action star. Now, players will be able to experience Van Damme’s presence in Mortal Kombat 1 as the iconic character.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023, for various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Fans can look forward to the release and enjoy the long-awaited appearance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the franchise.

Дерек көздері:
– [Hot Ones](https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZJaYVDfoDE&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://www.escapistmagazine.com)

