Жаңа Astral Purple Xbox сымсыз контроллері енді алдын ала тапсырыс үшін қол жетімді

Microsoft is releasing a new color variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller called Astral Purple. The controller features a deep purple front casing, matching thumbsticks and buttons, and a white back. The triggers, bumpers, and D-pad are black. Gamers who are in the market for a new Xbox controller and love the color purple can now preorder the Astral Purple controller, priced at $64.99 / £59.99, from the Microsoft Store. It is expected to launch on September 19.

Microsoft has been introducing various new color designs for Xbox controllers over the past year. Some of the previous releases include the Sunkissed Vibes controller, the Stormcloud Vapor controller, and the Velocity Green controller. However, the most unique and unconventional controller Microsoft offered was the pizza-scented TMNT controller.

Gamers and fans of Xbox will appreciate the option to add a splash of purple to their gaming setup with the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller. With its aesthetically pleasing design, Microsoft continues to provide a variety of color choices to suit individual preferences. Preordering the controller ensures that fans will be among the first to own this new addition to the Xbox controller lineup.

Дерек көздері:

Source Article: Original Article Title

Definitions: Xbox – a video game console brand developed and owned by Microsoft Corporation

Controller – a device used to interact with a video game, typically featuring buttons, thumbsticks, and triggers

Microsoft Store – an online marketplace for digital software and hardware products by Microsoft Corporation

TMNT – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a franchise featuring anthropomorphic turtles as superheroes

Image Source: Link to the image source