Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Microsoft AI мазмұн сүзгілері үшін заңды жауапкершілікті өзіне алады

ByВики Ставропулу

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
Microsoft AI мазмұн сүзгілері үшін заңды жауапкершілікті өзіне алады

Microsoft has announced that it will take on the legal risks associated with any claims from third parties, as long as its customers utilize the built-in “guardrails and content filters” in its AI products. The company aims to provide functionality that reduces the chances of its AI technology returning infringing content.

By assuming responsibility for potential legal risks, Microsoft is demonstrating its commitment to protecting its customers from any legal disputes that may arise due to the use of its AI products. The company’s “guardrails and content filters” serve as preventative measures to decrease the likelihood of users encountering copyright infringement issues.

These safeguards are designed to ensure that the AI technology implemented by Microsoft is programmed to filter and block any content that may infringe upon copyright or trademark rights. By providing these built-in protections, Microsoft aims to alleviate concerns over the unintentional use of copyrighted material by its customers.

As AI technology continues to evolve and become integrated into various aspects of our lives, ensuring compliance with copyright laws and protecting intellectual property rights has become increasingly important. Microsoft’s proactive approach highlights the responsibility that AI companies have in addressing potential legal risks associated with their products.

It is worth noting that while Microsoft is assuming legal responsibility, it is still crucial for users to exercise caution when utilizing AI technology. Understanding and adhering to copyright laws and obtaining necessary permissions for copyrighted materials remain the responsibility of the users.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s announcement demonstrates its dedication to providing AI products that prioritize compliance and protect its customers from any legal issues. By implementing guardrails and content filters, the company aims to reduce the likelihood of its AI technology returning infringing content in order to safeguard both users and copyright owners.

Анықтамалар:
– Guardrails: Predefined boundaries or limits that regulate the behavior or actions of a system, in this case, AI technology.
– Content filters: Algorithm-based tools or processes used to screen, block, or restrict certain types of content from being accessed or displayed.

Дерек көздері:
– No sources included as requested.

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сағындым

жаңалықтар

Бетті дайындаудың болашағы: еденді тегістеу машинасының жаһандық технологиясындағы жетістіктер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 0 Пікірлер
технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер