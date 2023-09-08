Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to retain the same storage capacity options as their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models. According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

Additionally, the research firm suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with an increased RAM capacity of 8GB, compared to 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This boost in RAM can result in enhanced performance, especially when it comes to multitasking. On the other hand, the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to have 6GB of RAM.

TrendForce predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999, the same as the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro. However, they anticipate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a starting price of $1,199, representing a $100 increase from its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Other rumored features for the iPhone 15 series include a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, with additional upgrades expected for the Pro models, such as a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a periscope lens capable of up to 6x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 15 series during an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, Apple’s website, and the Apple Events app for Apple TV.

Sources: TrendForce

Definitions: RAM – Random Access Memory

USB-C port – A universal connectivity standard for charging and data transfer

Dynamic Island – A technology that enables the display of customizable virtual buttons on an iPhone’s screen

Titanium frame – A structural component of the phone’s design made from titanium, known for its durability

A17 Bionic chip – A proprietary system-on-a-chip designed by Apple for enhanced performance and power efficiency

Wi-Fi 6E – The latest version of the Wi-Fi standard, offering faster speeds and increased capacity

Periscope lens – A type of telephoto lens that uses a prism to achieve greater optical zoom without increasing the thickness of the phone