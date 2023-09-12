Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Жаңа iPhone 15 сериясы: сипаттамалары, дизайны және бағасы анықталды

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
Жаңа iPhone 15 сериясы: сипаттамалары, дизайны және бағасы анықталды

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally unveiled its new iPhone 15 series. This year, the company has introduced four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaks suggesting an Ultra variant have proven false.

Apple has made significant design changes to the new iPhones, including the addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom, replacing the Lightning port. Another notable change is the adoption of a punch-hole display design on the front, making the display more immersive. Additionally, Apple has replaced the mute switch button with a new Action Button, offering quick access to various shortcuts and features.

The iPhone 15 series will be available in new colors such as Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models start at $999 and $1,199 respectively. In India, the prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the Plus model retains the 6.7-inch screen. Both models have received major camera upgrades, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and new camera modes for enhanced photography. The devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, offering improved performance and a full day’s battery life.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a more durable titanium chassis with a brushed effect. They have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screen respectively, equipped with ProMotion technology and support for always-on display and StandBy mode. These models are driven by the A17 Pro chip, delivering unmatched performance and enhanced gaming experience. The camera system on the Pro models includes a 48-megapixel camera with 5x optical zoom and support for 4K60 ProRes video recording.

Overall, the new iPhone 15 series offers significant improvements in design, performance, and camera capabilities, making it an appealing option for Apple fans.

Дерек көздері:

– Article Published on: Sep 12, 2023 on TechNews website.

