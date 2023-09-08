YouTube тәжірибеңізді қалай басқаруға болады және тәуелділік алгоритмінен қалай аулақ болуға болады

Summary: The YouTube homepage can be a time sink, designed to keep you watching videos for as long as possible. However, if you want more control over how you spend your time on YouTube, you can now avoid the addictive algorithm. By turning off your YouTube watch history, there will be no recommended videos on the homepage. This article explains how to set that up.

To take control of your YouTube experience, you can start by heading to the My Google Activity page, where you can control the information Google keeps about you. From there, click on your YouTube History, and you will be asked if you want to pause your history. By clicking the Pause button, you can turn off your YouTube watch history.

Once you’ve turned off your history, you won’t see any recommended videos on the YouTube homepage. Instead, you’ll have to actively seek out videos that interest you. You can still use the search function to find specific content, but a better solution is to explore your YouTube subscriptions.

By clicking on “Subscriptions” on YouTube’s homepage, you can view the latest videos uploaded by the channels you’re subscribed to. This allows you to have a more curated experience based on your personal preferences. The subscriptions feed shows videos that align with the kind of content you want to watch, rather than what the algorithm predicts based on your past behavior.

While it may require a bit more effort, relying on subscriptions gives you more agency over your YouTube experience. Instead of being shown videos you’ve had a tough time resisting in the past, you’ll be exposed to content that aligns with the kind of person you want to be. Whether it’s gardening videos or any other interest, the subscriptions feed can provide you with a more enjoyable and intentional YouTube experience.

Taking control of your YouTube watch history and relying on subscriptions is a simple way to avoid the addictive algorithm and spend your time on YouTube more purposefully. Give it a try and regain agency over your online activities.

Source: Original article by Justin Pot on How-To Geek.