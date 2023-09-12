Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Garena Free Fire MAX: сатып алу кодтары арқылы Evo Gun мұқабаларының құлпын ашу

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire MAX: сатып алу кодтары арқылы Evo Gun мұқабаларының құлпын ашу

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced an exciting event called the Evo Vault, where players have the opportunity to obtain elusive Evo gun skins. Starting from August 18, 2023, and running until September 29, 3:59 a.m. IST, players can participate in the event by spending diamonds on spins to unlock these desirable skins.

The Evo Vault event offers players the chance to get their hands on four coveted Evo gun skins. To unlock these skins, players can spend 20 diamonds for a single spin or opt for a bundle of 10 spins at a discounted rate of 180 diamonds. Within 50 spins, players are guaranteed to acquire an Evo gun skin, providing an opportunity to obtain one for 900 diamonds or even less. Along with the highly sought-after skins, players will receive 49 other valuable rewards.

It’s important to note that there are four distinct skins available, and players may receive any one of them. The Evo Vault event has brought a wave of excitement to Free Fire MAX users, as they have been eagerly waiting to obtain these elusive gun skins.

In addition to the Evo Vault event, Garena has also released redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players. However, it’s crucial to act quickly, as only the first 500 players can access these codes. Here are the redeem codes for September 12:

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBSMSL7AK8
  • GFEICJGW9NKY
  • TKEYVGQC3CT8
  • QFVRTNJ45IT8
  • UF4BHK6LYOU9
  • IF767T1BE456
  • YFFCMCPSJ99S
  • 3BR43FMAPYEZ
  • ZXZJZE25WEFJ
  • JV427K98RUCH
  • ZMCPW2D1U3XA
  • 3FFAC2YXE6RF
  • 2FAGTFQRDE1X
  • CFFCMCPSBN9C
  • UNPYFATT3HGS
  • QFFMCPSGC9X
  • ZMCPW2D2WKWF
  • 2ZZZ76NT3PDS
  • HFFCMCPCPSEN5
  • MXHNC95435FA
  • GJ6KWMFJVMQQ
  • YGFFCMCPSUYUY
  • 7EMCPW3D28VZ
  • D6EYH2W3XK8U
  • PGGARENA

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Redemption website by clicking on this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
  3. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
  4. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours.

Make sure to redeem the codes as soon as possible to secure your access to the rewards.

Дерек көздері:

  • Original article: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

технология

Жапония 2030 жылға дейін метан отынымен жұмыс істейтін зымыран қозғалтқышын әзірлейді

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Discover Samsung сатылымы: Samsung SmartThings станциясын бар болғаны 1 долларға алыңыз!

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Тазалау өнері: артық нәрселерден бас тарту

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Неандертальдардан мұраланған гендер ауыр Ковид-19 қаупін арттырады, зерттеу нәтижелері

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Жойылғандарды қорғау: неандертальдықтардың қадір-қасиеті

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ежелгі бастаулар: өткен тарихымыздың құпиясын ашу

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тамил Наду нөлдік сынақ оң көрсеткіші бар бір жаңа COVID-19 жағдайын хабарлайды

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер