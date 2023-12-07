Arginine Supplementation Boosts Growth and Astaxanthin Production in Algae

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered that arginine supplementation can significantly enhance the growth and astaxanthin production in Haematococcus pluvialis, a type of algae.

Astaxanthin is widely recognized for its antioxidant properties and is utilized in various industries such as food, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and cosmetics. H. pluvialis is a natural source of astaxanthin, making it a focus of research for economical and efficient production methods.

The study, published in Bioresource Technology, aimed to identify substances that could effectively enhance the growth and astaxanthin production in H. pluvialis. By comparing various additives, the researchers found that arginine demonstrated the most significant and cost-effective effect on the algae.

The researchers discovered that arginine works by stimulating specific pathways in the algae, leading to the activation of genes associated with carotenoids and lipids. Additionally, arginine improves carbon utilization in the algae and increases the expression of genes involved in lipid and astaxanthin production. These combined effects result in enhanced algae growth, elevated levels of astaxanthin, and increased lipid production.

This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the production of astaxanthin. By utilizing arginine supplementation, researchers can optimize the growth conditions for H. pluvialis, ensuring a more efficient and sustainable production process. Additionally, the use of an economical additive like arginine ensures that astaxanthin can be produced on a larger scale, meeting the increasing demand in various industries.

Further research will be conducted to explore the optimal dosage and cultivation conditions for arginine supplementation. The goal is to develop a scalable and cost-effective method for the large-scale production of astaxanthin. With its potent antioxidant properties and various applications, astaxanthin holds great promise for improving human health and well-being.