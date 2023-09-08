Digital bank Zopa has secured £75 million ($95 million) in Tier 2 capital as part of its ongoing growth strategy. The funding will be used to support Zopa’s expansion plans and solidify its position as Britain’s premier bank. This latest capital injection brings the total raised by Zopa Bank to £530 million, with £150 million secured in 2023 alone.

Zopa Bank has gained recognition for its innovative offerings, which aim to improve customers’ financial health and provide access to competitively priced credit. The bank’s services include market-leading saving products, tools to help customers pay down credit card balances faster, and AI-powered underwriting models that have demonstrated excellent credit performance.

CEO Jaidev Janardana highlighted the significance of this financing round, stating that it validates Zopa Bank’s financial performance and showcases strong investor confidence in its growth potential. Furthermore, the funds serve as an endorsement of Zopa’s responsible and sustainable business model, as well as its vision to build the best bank in the UK.

Unlike many fintech companies and e-money institutions, Zopa Bank holds a banking license, which subjects it to the same regulatory standards as traditional high street banks. This ensures that customer deposits are safeguarded by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme up to £85,000. Zopa Bank has also introduced regulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Smart ISA products, providing responsible alternatives to existing services.

Since its launch in 2020, Zopa Bank has attracted significant deposits, approved over £2 billion in personal loans, and issued 470,000 credit cards. It currently boasts an impressive net promoter score of 82, a key indicator of customer satisfaction. With its profitable foundation, Zopa Bank anticipates serving 5 million customers by 2027.

Zopa Bank’s success has been recognized through accolades such as “Bank of the Year” at the 2022 AltFi Awards, in addition to being named “Best Personal Loan Provider” and “Best Credit Card Provider” at previous British Bank Awards. This latest funding round positions Zopa Bank for continued growth and success in the digital banking sector.

Анықтамалар:

– Tier 2 capital: Refers to a bank’s supplementary capital, which provides additional cushioning against financial risks and helps ensure its solvency and stability.

– AI (жасанды интеллект): адамдар сияқты ойлауға және үйренуге бағдарламаланған машиналарда адам интеллектін модельдеу.

– BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later): A payment option that allows consumers to make purchases and delay payment until a later date, often interest-free or with fixed payment plans.

– Net Promoter Score (NPS): A metric used to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction based on responses to the question, “How likely are you to recommend this product/service to a friend?” NPS ranges from -100 to +100, with higher scores indicating greater customer satisfaction.

Дереккөздер: URL мекенжайлары берілмеді.