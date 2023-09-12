Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Жеке ақпаратты қорғаудағы орталықтандырылмаған цифрлық сәйкестендірудің күші

ByГабриэль Бота

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
Жеке ақпаратты қорғаудағы орталықтандырылмаған цифрлық сәйкестендірудің күші

A whitepaper published by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, explores the emergence of decentralized digital identity as a robust tool for protecting personal information. The whitepaper, titled “Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty” and produced by the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council, delves into how this approach is reshaping IT security, empowering individuals and organizations with greater privacy and control over their information.

Managed service providers (MSPs) are encouraged to familiarize themselves with decentralized digital identity credentials to be equipped to assist their customers in enhancing their security and privacy. Large organizations have already embraced this method to secure personal data, and small and medium-sized businesses are expected to follow suit. As technology partners and providers, MSPs will play a crucial role in guiding and supporting organizations in this transition.

The whitepaper explains that decentralized digital identity comprises digital credentials, known as verifiable credentials (VC), stored in a VC wallet. The wallet is protected with a PIN or passphrase and is fully controlled by the user. By leveraging decentralized digital identity, an individual’s information remains encrypted until they choose to share it. When sharing, only a proof token, not the complete information record, is provided to the recipient.

Wes Jensen, co-chair of the Blockchain Advisory Council and Partner at 21Packets, highlights that decentralized digital identity enables both individuals and organizations to have greater control over their online information and relationships, while also ensuring enhanced security and privacy.

The whitepaper includes numerous real-world examples of decentralized digital identity applications, spanning areas such as shopping, employment, government services, education, financial transactions, and healthcare. It emphasizes the potential for individuals and organizations to take charge of their information and protect their privacy in these domains.

The CompTIA Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council serves as a platform for thought leaders and innovators to explore how businesses can leverage blockchain technology. With members from diverse backgrounds, the council examines its applications and impacts in different sectors, including supply chain, software development, legal, marketing, education, and B2B/B2C organizations.

Дерек көздері: CompTIA

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

технология

Жапония 2030 жылға дейін метан отынымен жұмыс істейтін зымыран қозғалтқышын әзірлейді

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Discover Samsung сатылымы: Samsung SmartThings станциясын бар болғаны 1 долларға алыңыз!

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Тазалау өнері: артық нәрселерден бас тарту

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Көміртекті сақтаудың жаңа әдісі Қара теңізді табиғи раковина ретінде пайдаланады

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғалымдар тобы қараңғы фотонның көмегімен қараңғы материяны түсінуде серпіліс жасады

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Зерттеулер алғашқы экзоконтиненттер қашан пайда болуы мүмкін екенін көрсетеді

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Нишимура жаңа кометасы: бұл керемет көрініс бола ма?

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер