Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Apple компаниясының iOS 17 жүйесі денсаулыққа арналған эмоцияларды бақылау құралын ұсынады

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 12, 2023
Apple компаниясының iOS 17 жүйесі денсаулыққа арналған эмоцияларды бақылау құралын ұсынады

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17, includes a new feature that allows users to track their daily mood and emotions. The tool, known as “experience sampling” in the field of emotion research, aims to help users build emotional awareness and resilience.

The emotion-tracking tool, available in Apple’s Health app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, allows users to record their feelings on a sliding scale from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” Users can also select from a list of adjectives to label their feelings and indicate the factors that may have influenced them.

Apple’s decision to include an emotion-tracking tool may be driven by the emerging emotion detection and recognition industry, which is projected to be worth billions of dollars by 2024. While scientists are divided on whether emotions can be accurately inferred from bodily signals alone, Apple’s inclusion of self-reporting suggests a recognition of the importance of subjective experience in understanding emotions.

The new feature offers two reporting methods: “labelled emotions” for feelings at the present moment and “designated moods” for overall daily feelings. While the distinction between emotions and moods is not clearly defined, offering users the ability to select different time frames and types of feelings may help increase self-awareness and identify biases in memory and mood triggers.

Although the current feature only captures the valence dimension of feeling (pleasantness vs. unpleasantness), researchers suggest that measuring pleasantness, unpleasantness, and arousal levels separately would provide a more comprehensive understanding of a person’s feelings. Apple’s initial list of feeling categories, however, covers a wide range of emotions and is a good starting point.

Research has shown that monitoring and labelling feelings can enhance emotional differentiation and help individuals cope with distress, which contributes to better psychological functioning. Additionally, recent studies suggest that patterns of moment-to-moment fluctuations in everyday feelings may be indicative of mental health issues. Apple’s large user base and history of research collaboration offer promising opportunities for furthering our understanding and treatment of common mental health disorders.

While Apple assures users of privacy and security measures in place to protect their health data, the new feature does require users to share additional personal information. It is important for users to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and consider their comfort level with sharing such data.

Дереккөздер: [Дереккөз мақала]

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

технология

Жапония 2030 жылға дейін метан отынымен жұмыс істейтін зымыран қозғалтқышын әзірлейді

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Discover Samsung сатылымы: Samsung SmartThings станциясын бар болғаны 1 долларға алыңыз!

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Тазалау өнері: артық нәрселерден бас тарту

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Неандертальдардан мұраланған гендер ауыр Ковид-19 қаупін арттырады, зерттеу нәтижелері

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Жойылғандарды қорғау: неандертальдықтардың қадір-қасиеті

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ежелгі бастаулар: өткен тарихымыздың құпиясын ашу

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тамил Наду нөлдік сынақ оң көрсеткіші бар бір жаңа COVID-19 жағдайын хабарлайды

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер