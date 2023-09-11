Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

iPhone осалдығы құрылғыларды Pegasus шпиондық бағдарламаларының шабуылдарына ұшыратады

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 11, 2023
iPhone осалдығы құрылғыларды Pegasus шпиондық бағдарламаларының шабуылдарына ұшыратады

Last week, cybersecurity researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab uncovered a critical vulnerability in iPhone devices that was being actively exploited to deliver the Pegasus spyware developed by the NSO Group. The exploit, known as BLASTPASS, allowed attackers to compromise iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim.

The researchers discovered the vulnerability while examining the device of an individual working for a civil society organization based in Washington DC. The attack involved malicious images sent via iMessage from the attacker’s account to the victim’s device using PassKit attachments. Although Citizen Lab believes the attacker made an installation mistake, their discovery prompted them to disclose their findings to Apple.

Apple swiftly responded by releasing patches and assigning two CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) to address the exploit. They also recommended that all users update their devices immediately. Additionally, Apple’s Lockdown Mode, which provides enhanced protection by blocking various types of potentially malicious content, including message attachments and unrecognized Facetime calls, has been confirmed to prevent this particular attack.

According to Ken Westin, a cybersecurity expert at Panther Labs, the disclosure of this vulnerability will likely lead to more widespread exploitation, extending beyond commercial spyware use. He also expressed concerns about the lack of transparency from NSO regarding the targets of their exploits, highlighting instances where innocent individuals, including journalists and dissidents, have been targeted by authoritarian regimes using Pegasus.

NSO, which has been under scrutiny for alleged surveillance and human rights abuses, declined to respond to the allegations without supporting research. The discovery and swift response by Apple underscore the importance of supporting civil society organizations in the fight against cyber threats and the crucial role of regular software updates in maintaining device security.

Дерек көздері:
– Торонто университетінің Азаматтық зертханасы
- Reuters

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

технология

Жапония 2030 жылға дейін метан отынымен жұмыс істейтін зымыран қозғалтқышын әзірлейді

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Discover Samsung сатылымы: Samsung SmartThings станциясын бар болғаны 1 долларға алыңыз!

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Тазалау өнері: артық нәрселерден бас тарту

Қыркүйек 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Қара ғалымдар әртүрлілікті арттыруға бағытталған алдыңғы қатарлы зерттеулерге гранттар алады

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA OSIRIS-REx Homecoming миссиясын ағынмен жібереді

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Жылан иелеріне ескерту: үй жануарларыңызға жауапты болыңыз

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Curiosity Rover Марстағы Гедиз Валлис жотасына жетті

Қыркүйек 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер