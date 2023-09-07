Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Raises Concerns About Apple and Google as “Choke Points” in US Payment System

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra has expressed concerns about the dominance of Apple and Google in the US payment system, stating that they are acting as “choke points” and stifling innovation by preventing other apps from entering the market. Chopra made these remarks during a fintech conference organized by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The CFPB recently published a report that examined the impact of Big Tech policies on tap-to-pay functions used on mobile devices. Apple and Google have set regulations that control the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology into third-party apps, which is necessary for tap-to-pay transactions. If apps do not comply with these regulations, they can be denied access or even removed from the app store.

Chopra highlights the dominant market share of Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, which are found on 55% and 45% of smartphones shipped in the US respectively. Given the increasing popularity of mobile payments, the policies and practices of these companies have a significant impact on retail payments.

The CFPB is closely evaluating the role of Big Tech in banking and payments systems, with a focus on ensuring a fair payment system for consumers, merchants, and emerging competitors. Chopra notes that many fintech investors and entrepreneurs are concerned about the power of these tech giants to stifle competition and innovation.

The report from the CFPB specifically points out that Apple’s regulations restrict third-party apps from accessing NFC technology, effectively blocking them from utilizing tap-to-pay functions. In contrast, Google’s regulations do not require payments to be routed through their proprietary wallet, allowing for more competition and innovation.

Apple has justified these restrictions by citing security and privacy concerns. However, Chopra questions whether a complete ban on NFC access is necessary to address these issues and suggests that privacy and security restrictions could be placed on third-party apps instead.

In conclusion, the CFPB is raising important questions about the influence of Apple and Google in the payment system. As these tech giants continue to dominate the market, it is crucial to ensure a level playing field for all participants and prevent any anti-competitive practices that may hinder innovation and consumer choice.

Дерек көздері:

– Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra

– CFPB Report on Big Tech Policies and Tap-to-Pay Functions.