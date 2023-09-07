Anthropic Launches Paid Version of Claude Chatbot

Anthropic, the AI company backed by Google, has introduced a paid version of its chatbot, Claude, in the US and UK. The new subscription plan, called Claude Pro, is priced at $20 per month in the US and £18 per month in the UK.

Claude Pro offers several benefits including priority access during peak times, early access to new features, and the ability to send a higher number of messages compared to the free version. Users of Claude Pro can expect at least 100 messages every eight hours, depending on the bot’s capacity. Anthropic will notify users when they have 10 messages remaining, and the limits will reset every eight hours.

This move puts Anthropic in direct competition with other chatbot providers. OpenAI offers a similar subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus priced at $20 per month, while Poe, a Quora-owned AI chatbot platform, also offers a $20 per month paid plan. Additionally, Microsoft recently launched an enterprise version of Bing Chat with enhanced privacy features for businesses.

Anthropic first introduced Claude in March, marketing it as a chatbot that is “easier to converse with” and less likely to produce harmful outputs. Initially, Claude was only available within Slack or to businesses, but Anthropic expanded its availability to users in the US and UK with the launch of Claude 2 in July.

Overall, Anthropic’s introduction of the paid version of Claude aims to provide users with additional benefits and a more efficient messaging experience. With the rise in popularity of AI chatbots, competition in the market is continually increasing, prompting companies to enhance their offerings and provide unique features to attract users.

