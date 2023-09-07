Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

технология

Apple TV+ қолданбасында көруге болатын 10 жаңа және қызықты бизнес және стартап фильмдері

ByГабриэль Бота

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
Apple TV+ қолданбасында көруге болатын 10 жаңа және қызықты бизнес және стартап фильмдері

Apple TV+ has emerged as a prominent player in the streaming service landscape since its launch in November 2019. Although it initially faced challenges in terms of content, the platform has since invested heavily in high-quality original programming. In this article, we’ve curated a list of 10 new and exciting business and startup movies that have been released between 2022 and 2023.

One of these movies is “Severance,” a show that explores the concept of “work-life balance” in a surreal corporate landscape. The characters navigate the meaning behind their employment as they unravel unexpected twists and revelations. Another notable release is “Super League: The War for Football,” a docu-series that captures the dramatic aftermath of the European Super League announcement. While offering a balanced perspective, the series has been critiqued for not adequately exploring the financial implications for fans.

“The Beanie Bubble” delves into the Beanie Baby craze of the ’90s, focusing on the fictionalized stories of three women who played integral roles in Ty Warner’s success. However, the show has received criticism for being overly ambitious. Alternatively, “Blackberry” chronicles the rise and fall of the pioneering smartphone company, highlighting the excitement of innovation and the missteps that led to its downfall.

These movies offer diverse viewpoints on the trials, triumphs, and tribulations in the business realm. Whether you’re interested in biographical tales, humorous narratives, or cautionary tales, there’s something for everyone. Apple TV+ continues to expand its content library and attract viewers with its original programming.

Дерек көздері:
– IMDb (for ratings and summaries)
– [Source article: Add source article here without URL]

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сағындым

жаңалықтар

Бетті дайындаудың болашағы: еденді тегістеу машинасының жаһандық технологиясындағы жетістіктер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 0 Пікірлер
технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер