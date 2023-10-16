Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Астрономия журналы телескоп байқауымен 50 жылдығын тойлайды

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 16, 2023
Астрономия журналы телескоп байқауымен 50 жылдығын тойлайды

Astronomy Magazine recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by teaming up with Celestron, a telescope manufacturer, to hold a contest where readers could share their most memorable experiences with astronomy. More than 170 letters were submitted, and the winning essay was written by Vicki Wilson of Clinton, New York.

Wilson recalls an experience from the early 2000s when she and her husband sat in a quiet country cemetery, watching the Perseid meteor shower. They called Wilson’s father, who was watching the meteor shower from his deck in another town, so they could share the experience.

They sat on their car, gazing at the sky for an hour, with Wilson’s father on the phone. The meteors streaked across the sky, captivating them. Every now and then, a particularly bright or long meteor would catch their attention, leading to exclamations of “Whoa!” and Wilson’s question, “Did you see that, Dad?” to which her father would reply, “Yes, I did.”

The experience held special significance for Wilson because it connected the new life she was creating with her husband to her past and the people who had raised her. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2017, but Wilson hopes that they are still somehow connected, both watching and appreciating the wonders of the world.

The winning prize for the contest was a Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Smartphone App-Enabled Dobsonian Telescope, valued at $799.95. Astronomy Magazine expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the contest and congratulated Vicki Wilson on her winning essay.

Дерек көздері:
– Astronomy Magazine (www.astronomy.com)
– Celestron, telescope manufacturer

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Палеобиологиядағы биосигнатуралардың маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Сахараның циклдік жасылдануы: климат пен жануарлардың таралуы туралы түсініктер

Қазан 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Астероидтардың құпиясы мен маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Палеобиологиядағы биосигнатуралардың маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Сахараның циклдік жасылдануы: климат пен жануарлардың таралуы туралы түсініктер

Қазан 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Астероидтардың құпиясы мен маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Аспанның жоғары ластануы: Жердің стратосферасынан табылған ғарыштық қоқыстардың іздері

Қазан 17, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер