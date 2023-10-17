Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

NASA Хаббл және Чандра ғарыштық телескоптарын қаржыландыруды қысқартуды қарастырады

ByГабриэль Бота

Қазан 17, 2023
NASA Хаббл және Чандра ғарыштық телескоптарын қаржыландыруды қысқартуды қарастырады

NASA is facing potential cutbacks in its astrophysics division, which may impact two major space telescope programs, according to a recent report. The Hubble Space Telescope and the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, which have made significant contributions to our understanding of the universe, could see reductions in funding.

During a presentation to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s committee on astronomy and astrophysics, Mark Clampin, the director of NASA’s astrophysics division, revealed that budget constraints may require “unspecified” reductions in funding for these telescopes. This is in an effort to allocate resources to new programs at NASA, as the agency expects budget levels for fiscal year 2024 to remain the same as the previous year.

The astrophysics division had requested nearly $1.56 billion for the next fiscal year, but Clampin acknowledged that obtaining full funding is unlikely. In the event of substantial budget cuts, their priority would be to reduce funding for missions in extended operations, which includes the Hubble and Chandra telescopes.

Hubble, in collaboration with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, is a crucial tool for scientific research and exploration. Chandra, on the other hand, launched in 1999 and has not undergone servicing missions like Hubble. It is currently facing operational challenges due to its age.

While Hubble has been operating effectively, Clampin noted that it has been in service for a long time and represents a significant portion of the astrophysics budget. Chandra, on the other hand, is encountering difficulties and requires increasing efforts to maintain its operations.

The proposed 2024 budget from the White House allocates $93.3 million for Hubble and $68.7 million for Chandra. These figures account for approximately 10% of the total budget request for NASA’s astrophysics division in 2024.

It is important to note that NASA’s funding decisions are still pending approval, and adjustments may be made before the final budget is determined.

Дерек көздері:
–Space.com
– SpaceNews

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Галактикалардың жаңа атласы ғарыштық көршілеріміздің егжей-тегжейлі көрінісін береді

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Үнді мұхитында маржан рифінің ағартылуының ең терең дәлелі табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Төменгі Жер орбиталық спутниктерінің ғылыми зерттеулердегі зиянының артуы

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Галактикалардың жаңа атласы ғарыштық көршілеріміздің егжей-тегжейлі көрінісін береді

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Үнді мұхитында маржан рифінің ағартылуының ең терең дәлелі табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Төменгі Жер орбиталық спутниктерінің ғылыми зерттеулердегі зиянының артуы

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Оңтүстік Африкадағы Мальвинокхосан биорегионының көтерілуі мен құлдырауы

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер