Терең ғарышты зерттеудің биомедициналық қиындықтары: Артемис бағдарламасы үшін астронавттың денсаулығы мен қауіпсіздігін қамтамасыз ету

A new paper raises concerns about the lack of knowledge regarding the biomedical challenges of exploring deep space, particularly in relation to the upcoming Artemis program. While humans have been to space for decades, most missions have been in low-Earth orbit (LEO) with only a few trips to the Moon. The goal of the Artemis program is to establish a human presence on the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars. However, the unique environments of the Moon and deep space pose additional health risks to astronauts compared to LEO.

The paper, titled “The Biomedical Challenge Associated with the Artemis Space Program,” highlights the need for a better understanding of the biomedical challenges of deep space exploration. The medical risks in LEO have been well studied and can be managed confidently, but the risks for extended missions away from LEO, such as those required to reach the Moon and Mars, are likely to increase exponentially.

Experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) have provided valuable insights into the physiological and psychological challenges of long-duration spaceflight. The Complement of Integrated Protocols for Human Exploration Research (CIPHER) studies have allowed researchers to assess the body’s response to extended time in space and investigate how various systems, including the heart, muscles, bones, and eyes, adapt to the space environment.

However, the paper emphasizes that the conditions on the Moon’s surface and in deep space cannot be equated to the ISS environment. Gravity, radiation hazards, and the absence of Earth’s magnetic field have significant impacts on astronaut health. The most significant challenge is the effects of weightlessness or reduced gravity. Lunar gravity may impair various biological functions in ways that differ from the ISS environment.

The researchers stress the need for new experiments and countermeasures to address the unexpected threats posed by deep space exploration. One possible solution is the development of artificial gravity devices, which would require significant technological advancements. Other important mitigation efforts include radiation shielding strategies and an integrated network of biosensors for timely health monitoring.

The Artemis program presents an opportunity to advance medical technologies and knowledge while minimizing short- and long-term risks for space travelers. However, the paper notes that an integrated, international roadmap for investigating critical issues and establishing a comprehensive program of medical interventions is still lacking. Research areas that need to be explored include Systems Physiology, Human-Machine Systems interactions, Radiation, Health Care, and Habitat Management.

The researchers highlight the “unknown unknowns” as the greatest challenges in human space exploration. Unforeseen health issues, such as the impact on astronaut vision discovered in recent findings, pose risks to successful long-duration space missions. Understanding human physiological limitations is crucial for planning missions beyond LEO and assessing an acceptable level of risk.

Lead author Professor Mariano Bizzarri emphasizes that the difficulties of living in space should not be underestimated. There are more complexities and challenges involved than many people and space agencies realize. The question of continuing life and adjusting to space environments is more complicated than commonly perceived.

In conclusion, further research and multidisciplinary collaboration are essential to ensure astronaut health and safety for deep space missions. The Artemis program provides a unique opportunity to advance medical technologies and develop a comprehensive understanding of the biomedical challenges in space exploration.

