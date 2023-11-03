Оптикалық қуыстағы вакуумдық ауытқулар материалдың магниттік тәртібін өзгертеді

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD), Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of material physics. They have demonstrated that the magnetic state of a thin material called α-RuCl3 can be controlled by placing it into an optical cavity. What makes this finding particularly exciting is that the magnetic order can be changed solely by the vacuum fluctuations within the cavity, without the need for intense laser stimulation.

Traditionally, modifying the properties of magnetic materials required the use of high-intensity lasers, which presented practical challenges, including the issue of overheating the material. The research team aimed to find alternative methods of controlling materials using light, without the need for intense lasers. Their approach involved using an optical cavity to alter the magnetic properties of α-RuCl3.

The researchers discovered that even in a seemingly dark cavity, the material is still responsive to changes in the electromagnetic environment. This quantum mechanical effect arises because, within quantum theory, the vacuum state is never truly empty. The fluctuations of the light field in the cavity cause light particles to appear and disappear, subsequently influencing the material’s properties.

Lead author Emil Viñas Boström explains, “The optical cavity confines the electromagnetic field to a very small volume, thereby enhancing the effective coupling between the light and the material.” The team’s results demonstrate that by carefully engineering the vacuum fluctuations of the cavity’s electric field, significant changes in a material’s magnetic properties can occur. This approach bypasses the need for continuous laser driving and opens up new possibilities for controlling magnetism in real materials.

This study is the first to showcase the ability to control magnetism in a real material using an optical cavity alone. Previous research has explored cavity control of other materials, such as ferroelectric and superconducting materials. The researchers anticipate that by designing specific cavities, they can uncover new phases of matter and gain a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between light and matter.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар (FAQ)

What is α-RuCl3?

α-RuCl3 is an atomically thin material that exhibits a zigzag antiferromagnetic state.

What is an optical cavity?

An optical cavity is a confined region where light is trapped and reflected back and forth between two reflective surfaces.

What are vacuum fluctuations?

Vacuum fluctuations refer to the constant creation and annihilation of particles in the vacuum state due to the inherent uncertainty in quantum theory.

How does the vacuum fluctuations in the optical cavity affect the material?

The vacuum fluctuations alter the electromagnetic environment within the cavity, causing changes in the material’s magnetic state.

Why is controlling magnetism in materials important?

Controlling magnetism in materials can lead to advancements in areas such as information storage, energy conversion, and quantum computing.

Source: Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter.