Халықаралық ғарыш станциясындағы соңғы әрекеттер: микроорганизмдер, физикалық зерттеулер және ғарыштық серуенге дайындық

Роберт Эндрю

Қазан 11, 2023
The Expedition 70 crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has been busy with various research activities and preparations for an upcoming spacewalk. On Tuesday, October 10, the astronauts focused on physics research and human studies.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara worked on the Cold Atom Lab, a device that observes the quantum behavior of atoms at near absolute zero temperatures. She installed new components and reconnected power and data cables on the lab. Meanwhile, JAXA’s Satoshi Furukawa set up combustion experiment gear in the Kibo laboratory module to study how microgravity affects flames and improve fire safety on spacecraft.

In another area of the ISS, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli operated the Ultrasound 2 device to scan O’Hara’s neck, shoulder, and leg veins. This vein scanning study was conducted in the Columbus laboratory module, with assistance from doctors on the ground.

Preparations for an upcoming spacewalk were also underway. Astronauts Moghbeli, Furukawa, O’Hara, and Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency discussed the robotics procedures planned for the spacewalk. Moghbeli and Furukawa will be operating the Canadarm2 robotic arm to assist O’Hara and Mogensen during the spacewalk.

In addition to these activities, cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov worked on technology studies. Chub conducted tests on 3D printing tools in microgravity, aiming to reduce dependence on supplies from Earth. Borisov photographed landmarks on Earth to collect data for improving high-precision navigation for the space station.

Overall, the Expedition 70 crew continues to conduct a wide range of scientific research and prepare for spacewalks to advance our understanding of microorganisms, physics in space, and other important areas of space exploration.

Дереккөз: NASA (Ұлттық аэронавтика және ғарыш басқармасы)

