Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

NASA ХҒС салқындатқыш сұйықтықтың ағып кетуіне байланысты ғарыштық серуендерді кейінге қалдырды

ByВики Ставропулу

Қазан 12, 2023
NASA ХҒС салқындатқыш сұйықтықтың ағып кетуіне байланысты ғарыштық серуендерді кейінге қалдырды

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

Дереккөздер: НАСА, Роскосмос

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Озонға ұшыраған соя бұршақтарында стресс деңгейін өлшеу үшін флуоресценция қолданылады

Қазан 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер