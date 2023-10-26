Астрономиядағы жаңа ашу: жұлдыздардың жұмбақ жоғалуы

In July 1952, an astronomical research observatory in Palomar, California, embarked on a night sky photographic survey to explore celestial objects, including asteroids. Little did they know that they were about to stumble upon a peculiar phenomenon that would leave scientists perplexed for decades to come.

During the survey, three stars suddenly vanished into thin air, leaving astronomers dumbfounded. The first photographic plate captured these stars grouped closely together, shining brightly with a magnitude of 15. However, a mere 53 minutes later, when the same section of the sky was photographed again, the stars had completely disappeared without a trace.

While stars rarely vanish, they can undergo events such as explosions or sudden increases in brightness. However, complete disappearance is a highly unusual occurrence. The photographic evidence clearly showed the stars’ presence in the initial image and their absence in the subsequent one.

The theory of the stars dimming quickly was considered but faced considerable challenges. Subsequent observations revealed no evidence of the stars dimming beyond magnitude 24. This implies that the stars would have dimmed by a staggering factor of over 10,000 in less than an hour, which seems implausible.

Scientists have put forth several theories to explain this enigmatic event. One hypothesis suggests that the three stars could have actually been a single star that experienced a transient increase in brightness due to a fast radio burst emitted by a magnetar. During this burst, a stellar-mass black hole may have passed between the star and Earth, causing the burst to gravitationally lens and appear as three distinct images momentarily.

Another intriguing theory suggests that the stars were not stars at all but rather a result of radioactive dust contamination on the photographic plates. As the Palomar Observatory was located close to the New Mexico deserts where nuclear weapons testing took place during that era, it is possible that the plates became contaminated, causing bright spots to appear in some images while remaining absent in others.

Despite these theories, the true explanation behind the vanished stars remains elusive. Scientists continue to study this phenomenon, hoping to shed light on this mysterious event and unravel the secrets of the universe.

FAQ

Q: Can stars actually vanish?

A: Stars rarely disappear entirely, as they are immense celestial bodies with long lifespans. However, they can undergo events such as explosions or sudden increases in brightness.

Q: What are the possible explanations for the vanished stars?

A: Scientists have proposed several theories, including the possibility of the stars dimming quickly or the notion that the stars were not stars at all but rather contamination on the photographic plates.

Q: Could these vanished stars have been a result of radioactive dust contamination?

A: The theory suggests that the stars could have been an illusion caused by radioactive dust present on the photographic plates from nearby nuclear weapons testing. This theory remains one possible explanation.

Q: Has a similar phenomenon been observed since?

A: While instances of vanishing stars are extraordinarily rare, there have been reports of similar events in some astronomical observations. However, each occurrence poses its unique set of challenges and mysteries for scientists to solve.