Викингтің пионерлері: Джоан Оро және Гилберт В. Левин

Қыркүйек 28, 2023
This year marks the centenary of Joan Oró and Gilbert V. Levin, two scientists who played crucial roles in NASA’s Project Viking, which aimed to search for signs of life on Mars. The project involved sending twin spacecraft, each consisting of an orbiter and a lander probe, to the red planet in 1976.

Joan Oró, a biochemist born in Catalonia, Spain, focused his research on the origins of life. In 1959, he demonstrated that adenine, one of the genetic building blocks of DNA and RNA, could be formed from simpler chemicals in the absence of biology. This experiment built upon the famous work of Stanley Miller and Harold Urey, who showed that various biologically important chemicals could be synthesized under conditions thought to resemble those of early Earth. Oró’s research contributed to our understanding of how life might have originated.

During my interactions with Oró in the early 2000s, he spoke about an instrument he had worked on called the gas chromatograph mass spectrometer (GCMS). This instrument was part of the Viking mission and was used to analyze the composition of the regolith, particularly its organic content. Oró was particularly interested in determining whether there were any organic materials, the building blocks of life, present on Mars.

Gilbert V. Levin, an engineer, developed an instrument called the labeled release (LR) experiment for the Viking mission. He had been working on this experiment for several decades before the launch. Levin believed that the LR experiment had detected signs of life on Mars, even though other instruments and scientific consensus disagreed. He continued to publish papers defending his interpretation of the results until his death in 2021.

Levin’s LR experiment involved supplying potential microorganisms with organic compounds and then looking for signs of metabolism, specifically the production of gas. The presence of gas would indicate the presence of life. The experiment yielded positive results at both landing sites, with gas being produced when the regolith received the nutrient liquid but not when it was sterilized with heat beforehand.

Interestingly, Oró’s GCMS did not detect any organic compounds in the regolith, leading to confusion and conflicting interpretations of the results. The absence of organic matter made many scientists, including Oró, skeptical of the LR experiment’s findings.

While Oró and Levin had different interpretations of the Viking mission’s data, their contributions to the search for life on Mars were significant. They showcased the complexities and challenges of conducting scientific exploration on another planet, sparking debates and fueling further research in the quest to understand the potential for life beyond Earth.

Дереккөздер: NASA

By Габриэль Бота

